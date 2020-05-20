Foxwoods resort casino to open in June with new safety protocols

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council announced Wednesday that the Foxwoods resort casino will begin a phased approach to reopening with plans to resume 24/7 operations by June 1.

New safety protocols and operating procedures will be put into place in an effort to lessen health risks for both guests and employees.

New protocols and resort updates included in phase one are as follows:

All guests and team members entering the property will go through non-invasive thermal temperature checks at the entrances to the property; those with an elevated temperature will not be allowed entry

Team members and guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. If a guest or team member arrives without a face mask one will be provided

Waiting areas and lines will be marked to observe appropriate physical distancing standards

Additional hand sanitizing stations and sanitizing wipes will be provided throughout the property, including in gaming areas to allow patrons to wipe down slot machines

Personnel will be regularly deployed to clean and disinfect high-touch areas for both guests and team members throughout the property, including but not limited to elevators, slot machines, and counters

Temporary Plexiglas separation will be placed at all transactional locations including but not limited to hotel check-in, cage, Rewards Booths, retail shops

Table games will include plexiglass barriers, and betting spaces will be spaced to limit the number of players per table. The poker room and bingo will be closed until further notice.

Initially, restaurant outlets will be limited to take out. The Rainmaker Buffet will be closed.

All employees entering the property should undergo a daily COVID 10 checklist questionnaire as suggested by the CDC

Signage will be added across property with reminders of Tribal and CDC guidelines such as wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, stay home if ill, and other guidelines.

Entertainment and the nightclub will resume when it is determined safe to do so.

No spa or gym facilities will be open until permitted by the CDC

In addition to the above protocols, all team members will receive training on infectious disease (with a heavy focus on COVID-19) safety and sanitation protocols to further ensure guest and team member safety.

Phase One will extend to the Grand Pequot and Grand Cedar casino floors, the Grand Pequot Hotel, Tanger Outlets, and select food and beverage venues.

The Grand Pequot will begin taking new reservations starting Monday, June 8.

