BOSTON (WHDH) - Toy and game company Hasbro, Inc. announced Tuesday that it is relocating its Rhode Island operations to Massachusetts, set to bring hundreds of jobs to the Bay State.

The company’s primary headquarters for its toy, board game and licensing business, and a majority of corporate services will soon find a new home in the Foundation Medicine building on Summer Street in Boston’s Seaport District.

The company had been headquarted in Pawtucket, Rhode Island since its inception.

Governor Maura Healey says the move is expected to bring at least 700 jobs to Massachusetts.

“Iconic toy company. It is great to have Hasbro now coming to Massachusetts. We welcome Hasbro, we welcome the 700 jobs, and we welcome the creativity and ingenuity and all that’s gonna come from having Hasbro in this state,” Healey said Tuesday.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration said it has been working closely with Hasbro while the company evaluated where to relocate its headquarters.

Hasbro is expected to be fully moved into its new office by the end of 2026.

