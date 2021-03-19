Haverhill working towards teacher vaccination

By the end of next week, every Haverhill teacher and school staffer who wants the COVID-19 vaccine will have received at least one dose, according to Rep. Andy Vargas’ office.

Vargas partnered with the city of Haverhill, Haverhill Public Schools and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center on an outreach operation targeting eligible city residents and workers.

Vargas’ office said the effort “includes bilingual outreach via WhatsApp – a text messaging platform popular in the Latino and immigrant community” and that his team has helped 2,522 Haverhill residents and workers secure vaccine appointments.

“Thanks to our targeted efforts and strong partnership with GLFHC, Haverhill is one of the first school districts to have all teachers and school staff receive a first dose. Additionally, our outreach to eligible Haverhill residents and workers has ensured that vulnerable folks who can’t sit around refreshing a web page all day, actually get appointments,” Vargas said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.