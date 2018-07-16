Injured Everett firefighters recovering after battling three-alarm blaze

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The wife of an injured Everett firefighter says her husband and a fellow firefighter are recovering after last Friday’s three-alarm blaze.

Lauren Doyon said her husband, Josh, and Lt. Scott Dalrymple were the first to enter through the front porch door. They were on the top of the stairs when intense heat forced them out before a flash engulfed them in flames.

Dalrymple suffered second- and third-degree burns to his abdomen, while Josh Doyon suffered second-degree burns to his ears and neck. Both are recovering.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire in a three-family home at 13 Morris St. about 2 p.m. Friday, July 13, found residents fleeing for their lives and heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the building, officials said. The fire, which originated in an electrical panel in the basement, quickly raced all the way to the roof.

Officials say the home had previous code violations and too many people living inside and that it will be torn down in the next 24-48 hours.

