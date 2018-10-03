Investigation into skydiving instructor death to take weeks

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Investigators say it will likely be several weeks before they release details about the death of a skydiving instructor during a tandem jump because of the complexity of the case.

Forty-one-year-old Brett Bickford of Rochester, New Hampshire, fell to his death after he and a student became separated during the Sept. 27 jump. Bickford was an instructor with Skydive New England.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland tells Foster’s Daily Democrat he expects the investigation will continue for several weeks. He says there will be no conclusions made in the case until the investigation is finalized.

Both people use the same parachute in a tandem jump. Bickford’s body was found about 750 feet from the Lebanon Airport runway just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

