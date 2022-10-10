BOSTON (WHDH) - In East Boston, people came out to celebrate Italian-American culture today.

The Italian American Alliance hosted the event, which offered pizza and Italian music, as well as activities for kids to enjoy.

Mayor Wu officially proclaimed today Italian Heritage Day on Twitter. Wu said in her tweet, “Boston celebrates our vibrant Italian American communities, their legacy & heritage!”

According to their website, The IAA “serves to protect the national heritage of Italian Americans which includes the preservation of the Great Admiral Christopher Columbus who introduced the Old World to the new World.”

