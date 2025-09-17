RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A fishing boat captain recalled the heartstopping moment when two breaching whales splashed around just feet from his vessel in Rye, New Hampshire.

Captain Dale Sprague captured the creatures jumping out of the water about 7 miles past the Isles of Shoals on video Tuesday. He said he was haddock fishing with his first mate Matt Hamilton when it happened.

“I consider myself very lucky for what we went through. Some people who paid money on whale watches don’t get to see a whale, to have it come up that close was definitely surreal,” said Sprague.

Sprague said while it was a joy to see the whales showcasing their skills in the ocean, he quickly became concerned when one of the mammals passed underneath his boat.

“They’re very big. That boat’s 30 feet and that whale was 50 to 60 feet, and they got some girth to them,” Sprague explained.

Sprague said he remembered two fishermen off the coast of New Hampshire who were rescued after being hurled into the water last year when a breaching whale crashed down onto their boat.

“I use the old adage ‘what goes up must come down,’ but in the whale world, what goes down is going to come up somewhere,” Sprague said.

Sprague said as startling as this experience was, it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“It was holy moly what the heck is going on?” said Sprague. “You know it’s like Sea World.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)