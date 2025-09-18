BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation organized a cleanup of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor Sunday, with dozens of volunteers spending their day cleaning up debris in the water and on the beach.

“We have had over 200 volunteers out here in the past four days. We are super excited about this because Peddocks has had little mini clean ups here and there, but the extent of the debris over the years has really accumulated,” said Laura Ludwig, Director of the Marine Debris and Plastic Programs at the Center for Coastal Studies.

Volunteers collected dozens of bags of debris and trash. They even found large items including a couch, chair, and several tires.

Directors with the Center for Coastal Studies said without those willing to volunteer their time, clean ups like this one would not be possible to protect wildlife and the environment.

“The people that come out for this kind of effort are dedicated. They want to see a difference in what they are doing,” said Ludwig. “They spend the time, they are here all day, they pack their own lunches, they schlep across the five mile island.”

Peddocks Island is the last of the five islands in the Harbor to get cleaned up. More than 10,000 pounds of debris was collected this week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)