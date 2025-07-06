MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight that left a juvenile victim hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Light Guard Drive around 2 a.m. found the juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

An extensive area search was conducted, and multiple shell casings were recovered from a parking lot area between Light Guard Drive and Rockwell Avenue.

The Medford Police Detective Division, along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, is actively working to identify the individual(s) involved in this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything related to this incident is urged to contact the Medford Police Department Detective Division at 781-391-6767. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information through the same number.

