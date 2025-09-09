LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A safe lunch option for students with food allergies is now available in schools across Massachusetts.

Nicole Kwitkin created “Nunches,” ready to eat, allergen-free, gluten-free lunch kits.

Kwitkin said she was inspired to create the product because of the challenges her daughter, who’s allergic to gluten, has faced in school. She said her daughter no longer felt safe eating in the school cafeteria.

Each Nuches box comes with turkey or ham, a whole grain, and a full serving of fruit.

The boxes are gluten, dairy, wheat, and soy free.

“It takes a little bit of the pressure off, relieves it. If there’s a student with a serious allergy, we can give them one of these and we can be sure that they’re not going to have a problem with it,” said Daryl Deshler, Executive Chef Manager of Lexington Public Schools.

The program started in Lexington, but is now available in other communities like Lexington, and every Boston Public School.

Parents say the option gives them peace of mind.

“My kids are able to go in, order lunch and be part of what its like for every child’s experience, but more that that they’re able to eat without fear.” said Jennifer Oriel.

Kwitkin hopes Nunches will make every child feel included.

“Two students in every classroom statistically have food allergies or multiple allergies,” said Kwitkin. “They’re used to being excluded with anything having to do with food at birthday parties or social events. School, if anywhere at all, should be the one place they come every day that they should be included.”

Parents interested in bringing Nunches to their school should contact their school nurse or food service director.

