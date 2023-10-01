BOSTON (WHDH) - A rally from the Armenian community in downtown Boston Saturday brought awareness to a decades-long war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over land known as Artsakh.

Supporters said they want to shed light on a conflict that isn’t getting enough attention.

“They are unheard now, and they are not being supported by all the voices politically that are out there,” said Artvine Torossian, Armenian Relief Society of Easter USA,

Ralliers also stood in solidarity against hate speech after a note was found outside Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown earlier this week that read “Artsakh is dead.”

“I think that’s despicable. We stand up to hate for every community and now the Armenians are getting hit with hate.” said Anthony Barsamian, co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America.

“We’re especially concerned that their community is being targeted at this time,” Rev. Laura Everett said. “We want to make sure that the Armenian community, especially at this moment, is being supported.”

The church ramped up security after the note was found. The Armenian community took the message personally.

“When I saw what happened in Watertown, it hurt a lot because it’s a church,” attendee George Balekji said.

Many are saying that nothing will stop them from standing up for their people.

“That is unacceptable. We do not accept any hate language, and we are here as the Armenian community of Greater Boston to tell everyone that we are in Boston, and we aren’t going anywhere,” said Shante Parseghim, board director of the Pan Armenian Council of New England.

