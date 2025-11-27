BOSTON (WHDH) - A big Thanksgiving spread at the Pine Street Inn was served up by some familiar faces Thursday!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Ed Markey, and Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov all stepped in to keep a special holiday tradition going. Zadorov even showed up with dessert.

“A lot of people won’t have food on the table today. That’s what we’re trying to do, provide for them,” said Zadorov.

“It’s an incredible organization, the Pine Street Inn,” said Wu. “So many in Boston are really, not just helping to stabilize and do great work here in our city, but they are the national model on how to end homelessness.”

Workers formed an assembly line to make quick work of packing up meals and essentials to people experiencing homelessness.

Phillip Hall, a former shelter guest, said being back at the Inn was emotional and it reminds him why this work matters.

“Being here today is very overwhelming,” he said. “I’m very thankful. It’s like a family reunion and I’m just glad Pine Street is doing this.”

Pine Street Inn works with people year round to help get them back on their feet. This year, they served approximately 2,000 meals.

“On Thanksgiving they make a special effort to make sure that everyone has a family that everyone knows that they’re loved, and that’s why it’s such a special day,” said Senator Markey.

“We are working every day to be a city where every single person has a home and everyone is warm, safe, surrounded by community and family,” said Wu.





