Lowell High School may be forced to close due to extreme heat, officials say

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School may be forced to shut down once again this year due to extreme weather.

Administrators say that there is strong concern regarding the safety and comfort of Lowell students this coming Monday as temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees.

In a statement, Lowell Public Schools said they would be monitoring the weather throughout the weekend and that a decision would be made Sunday afternoon, “regarding the status of school for Monday.”

This is not the first time Lowell schools have had weather related issues. In January, the high school had to close due to heating concerns in several classrooms.

