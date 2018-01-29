Man dies when car plunges into Massachusetts river

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a western Massachusetts river.

Police say at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday the car struck a guard rail, a utility pole and a bridge railing before plunging about 30 feet down an embankment and ending up on its roof in the West Branch Stream in Chesterfield.

A firefighter went into the swiftly flowing, icy water to pull the driver from his vehicle. The man was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

His name has not been made public.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say it appears the driver failed to negotiate a turn, but the crash remains under investigation.

