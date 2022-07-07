HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was indicted on 11 charges after allegedly attacking his neighbor over his heritage– a legal immigrant who came to the U.S. over a decade ago.

John Houlihan, 56, faces charges including mayhem and civil rights allegations, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Allegedly, in May, the victim was parked in his driveway speaking on the phone when Houlihan approached him and banged on his window, demanding that he roll it down. Houlihan then allegedly struck the victim repeatedly in the face. The victim fled his car and entered his rental home.

Houlihan then allegedly followed the man into his home, where he continued to attack him, including striking him in the head with a bottle, knocking him to the ground, and shouting to his landlord that she should get “this (expletive) Russian” out. The victim is not Russian.

Houlihan was held after a dangerousness hearing in May, but released under conditions including that he wear a GPS decide, stay out of Holbrook, remain in Quincy and stay away from alcohol.

“The Holbrook police recognized the seriousness of this matter and provided us with a very strong investigation of the initial event as well as follow up investigation,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “I have assigned the matter the office’s chief of civil rights prosecution, Assistant District Attorney David Omiunu, who was assisted in the grand jury process by district court civil rights prosecutor Brittany DePina-Carney.”

