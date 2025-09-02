PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was trapped and a young girl was hurt after an SUV rolled backwards and crashed between two trees behind the parking lot of a condominium complex in Peabody Monday, according to officials.

First responders were called to the Ledgewood Condominiums for a report that someone may have been pinned by a tree. They arrived to find a man with his arm stuck against the tree, and a young girl with minor injuries.

Video shows the SUV with its front doors bent open, wedged in between two trees.

The Peabody Fire Captain says it’s not clear if the girl was in the car while it rolled into the wooded area.

He says the man trying to stop the SUV got lucky.

“It appears the car may have ran over him. He was trapped upon arrival,” said Peabody Fire Captain Dan Dean. “As far as we know his hand is perfectly fine, no broken bones.”

Captain Dean says the girl suffered a head bruise.

Both the man and the girl were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

