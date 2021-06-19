SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Demolition of the bridge over Woodland Road in Southboro is underway Saturday morning as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation kicks off its Acceler-8 bridge restoration/reconstruction project.
The Acceler-8 project will replace or substantially repair eight bridges along the Boston/Worcester corridor of I-90 between June 18 and August 16. The work will be completed over those eight weekends in an attempt to keep the impact on commuters and travelers as minimal as possible.
Traffic is currently reduced down to two lanes on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Framingham through Hopkinton due to the demolition of the bridge.
The I-90 west bridge project is expected to wrap up by the morning commute on Monday.
