FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - School leaders say they are investigating some foul behavior at a high school varsity baseball game between Franklin and Sharon.

Franklin Public Schools says a group of kids started yelling racial, homophobic, and anti-semitic slurs at players on the opposing team from Sharon High School Thursday night.

The school says the group was hanging out by a fence near the outfield and no players on the team were involved.

“We denounce such behavior and are outraged. Our hearts go out to the Sharon community. There is no place for such behavior in our schools and at school events. This behavior is highly inconsistent with our core values and the inclusive culture we are committed to creating at Franklin High School,” Principal Joshua Hanna wrote in a statement.

Principle Hanna also says the school contacted Franklin police about the incident and are working to find the students responsible so they can determine the consequences.

