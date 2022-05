BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts COVID-19 cases are on the rise in schools once again.

State officials reported over 17,000 cases in Massachusetts schools last week, including 13,380 new cases in students and over 4,043 cases among staff.

That represents a 60% week-over-week increase.

