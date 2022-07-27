BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line work previously set to begin July 29 and last for a month has been rescheduled, according to the MBTA.

They did not specify when the work would be completed, nor did they say why they delayed the work.

Shuttle buses were set to replace trains between the Oak Grove and Wellington stations from July 29 to August 28 to complete track and signal work.

According to the MBTA, while they are pausing the work, they are exploring additional opportunities to accelerate work on the Orange Line, and will keep riders updated.

Earlier in July, the MBTA’s Track Department installed approximately 500 feet of rail on the southbound Orange Line tracks between Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue stations that enabled trains to speed up trips.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)