NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl who was rescued from a New Bedford fire Tuesday night has died, according to firefighters.

New Bedford firefighters responded to 329 Rivet Street around 4:15 p.m. The New Bedford Fire Department said workers renovating the first floor called them to the three-story building. The workers reportedly tried to make it to the apartments upstairs, but the flames were already too strong.

Firefighters eventually managed to pull an 8-year-old girl out of the building, and she was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Everyone else inside the building has been accounted for.

Firefighters announced Wednesday morning that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

“Every firefighter in New Bedford holds this child in their prayers today,” said Chief Brian G. Medeiros. “This is something that no family should have to endure, and it’s a tragic loss for our community.”

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