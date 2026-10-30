BOSTON (WHDH) - Police shot a man armed with a knife in Brighton who later died of his injuries Friday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to a home on Selkirk Road for reports of a man who was armed with a knife and threatening to harm themself and suffering a mental health crisis. Police were notified of the man’s mental state before arriving.

EMS was staged outside of the home, and police engaged with the person for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, officials said he then turned the knife away from themself and toward the police.

Officials say the person started to chase police with the knife, and during the chase, police struck the individual in the stomach.

Police confirmed the man later died of his injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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