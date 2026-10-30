BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Brighton.

According to officials, police responded to a home on Selkirk Road for reports of someone who was armed with a knife and threatening to harm themself and suffering a mental health crisis. Police were notified of the individual’s mental state before arriving.

EMS was staged outside of the home, and police engaged with the person for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, officials said the individual then turned the knife away from themself and toward the police.

Officials say the person started to chase police with the knife, and during the chase, police struck the individual in the stomach.

The person was taken to a hospital and was described as being in critical condition. The officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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