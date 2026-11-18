NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating an overnight homicide in New Bedford on Wednesday.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, New Bedford police responded to 1441 Pleasant Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the man as Christian Felix, 44, of New Bedford.

Felix was taken to a hospital, where police say he later died.

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