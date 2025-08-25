SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a massive fire that sparked at a home in Somerville on August 20.

The fire broke out at 75 Thurston Street just before midnight, and burned into early the next day. The home had been under construction.

The Somerville Fire Department, Somerville police, and state detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras to see if they captured anything that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to called 617-625-1600.

