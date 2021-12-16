(WHDH) — Near-record warmth on Thursday is expected to be quickly followed by December flurries — with much of Massachusetts expected to see snow on Saturday.

The flakes are expected to start flying beginning mid-day Saturday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert, who expects the larger snow totals will be across northern Mass. and up into New Hampshire — where some areas could see up to 6 inches of the white stuff.

