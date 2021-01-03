New COVID-19 field hospital opens in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A new field hospital in Lowell is set to come online Monday as the Worcester field hospital is filling up with coronavirus patients.

The site at the UMass Lowell Athletics Center will take in 14 new patients Monday.

“This location has the capacity for 77 patients in total, and we’re going to increase our capacity based on demand,” said Amy Hoey, the chief operating officer of Circle Health & Lowell General Hospital.

The opening comes as cases surge, with more than 2,200 people hospitalized across the state. The field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is down to 15 of their 75 beds free and will likely have to add more, with officials saying they have cared for more patients in the last month than they did during the entire spring surge.

