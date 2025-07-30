EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - There is a big, red, round mark on 15-year-old Cole Heitin’s left arm. The teen’s mom says its from a man sinking his teeth into Cole’s skin!

“He had on a thick hooded sweatshirt,” said Sue Heitin, Cole’s mom. “It broke the skin, he was biting so hard there’s a massive wound left behind so he just fought the best he could.”

Sue says her son was at the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire Saturday night watching races, when her son and a friend went to get something to eat.

“There was a man standing in front of the stands that they were sitting in, and he decide to urinate in front of the public, and my son spoke up, and said ‘that’s not right to do that,'” Sue said.

Sue said they were jumped by two adult men, one of which was involved in the earlier confrontation. That’s when she says Cole was bit.

“He bit his arm and just latched on and held on so the two boys were struggling against these two men trying to free themselves and get away,” Sue said.

Sue said the men took off. The general manager of the racetrack says guest safety is a top priority and, “we are taking this incident very seriously. We are fully cooperating with authorities …”

Police are now looking for at least one man, and are asking the public to help identify another.

They describe him as middle aged, unshaven, wearing a black and white trucker style hat and sunglasses.

Sue is hoping that by talking about it, the people responsible will be caught and her son can begin to heal.

“The bite is inhumane. I’ve recounted that so many times that’s really what bothers Cole the most is looking down and seeing this huge bite mark,” Sue said.

