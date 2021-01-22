CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Gov. Chris Sununu ordered Friday the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard members from Washington, D.C.

In a tweet, the New Hampshire governor wrote, “They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions.”

National Guard members from across the country deployed to D.C. ahead of the inauguration as an added security measure following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

I’ve ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington DC. They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions. @NHNationalGuard — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 22, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)