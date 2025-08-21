MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Videos posted to TikTok by a New Hampshire mother who authorities say shot and killed her husband and two of her children before turning the gun on herself revealed she had been struggling with her mental health.

“Today, I am adjusting my perspective and I’m making a point to get out of my depression and do this for my family,” Emily Long, 34, says in one video posted days before the tragedy.

In another video Long says, “I need to become more social again. I used to be the most social human on this planet, and the past month, I have basically declined 98% of all offers.”

Long had also been documenting her husband’s reported struggles with cancer on the now private TikTok account.

Investigators say it appears Long used a handgun to carry out the tragic act at her Madbury home Monday morning.

Officials say she shot her 48-year-old husband Ryan Long multiple times, then shot her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in the head, before taking her own life.

Their 3-year-old toddler was not harmed.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati says people shouldn’t speculate about what could have led up to this.

“At this point, I don’t know if we’re ever going to get an answer as to why that toddler is luckily still with us today and is with family members being cared for right now,” said Agati. “Certainly investigators have heard about Mr. Long’s previous medical diagnosis and what he was battling there. We’re aware of several different possible stressors that could be out there, but to try to assign that it’s any one thing is darn near impossible.”

