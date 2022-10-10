NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Celebrations for Indigenous people’s Day took place in several Mass. communities today.

After the city of Newton had voted Indigenous People’s Day to be an official holiday back in 2020, the annual event honors indigenous people with dancing and music. The event featured various indigenous artists, vendors and speakers.

Organizers said it’s a way to honor the legacy of the people who settles this land.

“It gives me great pleasure to know that the land we walk on today was once walked on many years ago by my ancestors,” Liz Coldwind Santana-Kiser said. “They are the ones that created many routes, trails and pathways throughout this area, and many of these trails can still be found today.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)