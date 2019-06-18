NH man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating website

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who he met on an online dating website last year, officials said.

Jonathan Roberts, 63, of Portsmouth, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham County Court later this month on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police say the charge stems from an investigation into an allegation that Roberts had sexually assaulted a female he met in August 2018.

Roberts has since been released at $5,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

