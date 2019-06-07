Norwell students looking for answers after ‘book booth’ community project goes missing

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Norwell are hoping for help finding a phone booth that had been converted to a book booth for the community but has since gone missing.

A group of about 40 5th-grade students at Cole Elementary School came up with the idea to turn the defunct phone booth on Washington Street into a book booth, where members of the community can pick up and drop off used books.

“There’s something to be said for having a little free library,” said school principal Eliza Burns.

The school received a grant from the Martin Richard Foundation to redesign the booth. But after moving it across the street and next to a Salvation Army bin for easier public access, someone took it, leaving the students unable to finish their community project.

“They were definitely disappointed that the phone booth has gone missing,” Burns said. “We do have a hashtag, #thephantomphonebooth.”

Burns says it’s possible that there’s a booth bandit on the loose, but she’s hoping it was all just a misunderstanding.

“Since it was so close to a Salvation Army bin…somebody thought it was going to be discarded,” she said.

Now she’s hoping someone comes forward to help out and close this chapter of the book.

“If we can get to the implementation place and get that book booth created, it would be great for the community,” she said.

