Officials: City treasurer’s office targeted in cyberattack

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city treasurer’s office has been targeted in a cyberattack that bilked less than $10,000.

The Republican newspaper reports Holyoke officials confirmed the cyberattack Monday against the office of City Treasurer Sandra Smith.

Democratic Mayor Alex Morse says the treasurer’s office fell victim to the attack last year that used a tactic called spoofing. He says the treasurer had received a message that appeared to come from another municipal financial department requesting a wire transfer. He says the treasurer realized after the transfer the request was part of a cyberattack.

Smith has not responded to requests for comment.

Police say they have identified a potential suspect on Long Island, New York. Morse says the city is working with New York officials to recover the money.

