MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy from Marshfield known for being a super fan of Aquaman lost a long battle with brain cancer on Sunday.

His family shared the news on Facebook, writing in part: ” An angel in heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can’t even begin to describe this feeling inside.”

Since then an outpouring of love and support has been flowing through 8-year-old Danny Sheehan’s hometown and beyond.

“He was an inspiration to so many people in so many different ways,” said Police Chief Phillip Tavares.

Danny had a big personality and an even bigger heart.

“Danny brought a special joy to us and our entire community,” Tavares said. “I mean if you drive around the town you’ll see signs everywhere.”

He melted hearts around the country after a video was posted showing his love for Aquaman.

Actor Jason Momoa saw the special moment and sent him his own trident. On Instagram, Momoa wrote, “All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana. Love u baby boy rest in peace. You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel.”

The Marshfield Police Department also posted a special tribute writing: “Little Danny, he became a super special person to us. He really enjoyed the police and wanted to be part of everything we did.”

He got his wish two years ago when Chief Tavares swore him in. They say Danny was able to bring them joyful moments and lessons along the way.

“To never give up to fight hard and to always love people,” Tavares said.

The department is inviting the community to join them and the Sheehan family on Wednesday night to remember Danny.

