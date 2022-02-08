BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a park in Brockton is set to close Thursday as Netflix films at a television show.

D.W. Field Park will be closed from Oak to South streets to allow for filming, according to the City of Brockton.

The parking lot will also be closed.

No additional information about the TV show has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

🚨ATTENTION🚨



Please be aware that due to the filming of a Netflix tv show on Thursday, February 10th, the Oak Street to South Street part of DW Field Park will be closed. The parking lot will also be closed. Thank you for your patience. — City of Brockton (@CityBrockton) February 8, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)