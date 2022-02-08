BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a park in Brockton is set to close Thursday as Netflix films at a television show.
D.W. Field Park will be closed from Oak to South streets to allow for filming, according to the City of Brockton.
The parking lot will also be closed.
No additional information about the TV show has been released.
