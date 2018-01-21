MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – AFC Championship merchandise flew off store shelves Sunday night.

Fans hit up local sporting goods stores to get their hands on t-shirts, hats and other gear.

Many hoped to get their hands on some new merchandise before the Super Bowl

The Patriots will face off against the Eagles for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Watch the video above to hear from fans at Modell’s in Medford.

