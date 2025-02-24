TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were investigating Monday after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in Tewksbury, officials said.

At around 11:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the Stadium Plaza Shopping Center on Main Street, for a reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

When they arrived, officers determined that a Lowell Regional Transit Authority bus hit a person while on a planned route in the shopping center parking lot, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.

