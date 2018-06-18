BOSTON (WHDH) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Boston’s Back Bay on Monday, police confirmed.

The crash happened near the entrance of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Arlington Street.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities confirmed the driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

