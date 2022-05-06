BOSTON (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police Department and Pembroke High School faculty are investigating racist and anti-Semitic graffiti that was found in a Pembroke High School science classroom on Tuesday, May 3.

Superintendent Erin Obey described the graffiti as “obscenely sexualized” in a letter to Pembroke families on Wednesday.

“We will be exhausting all our resources to find those responsible and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law and the PHS Student Handbook,” Obey said in the letter. “Pembroke Public Schools condemn such hateful, intolerant behaviors in the strongest terms, as they speak directly against our Core Values as a community.”

Obey said the investigation is still in its early stages, and added that the counseling and support staff members are available to speak with students in the wake of the incident.

