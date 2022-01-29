BOSTON (WHDH) - Four-legged friends across the Bay State are experiencing the thrill of fresh snowfall as a powerful nor’easter rolls through the state on Saturday.

For some pups, it was their very first time going out and playing in the snow.

7NEWS viewers across the state shared photos of their pets on social media while the flakes flew.

Below is a slideshow of some of the four-legged friends who were having a doggone good time:



















(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)