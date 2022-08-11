BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)