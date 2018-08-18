BOSTON (WHDH) – A bicyclist was seriously injured on Perkins Street East in Boston, according to Massachusetts state police.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hosptial with serious injures.

Authorities are investigating how the bicylist was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

