SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Somerville Friday morning.

The shots were reported just before 4:30 a.m. on High Street, according to police.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes speckling a multi-family house.

A person who lives on the first floor of the building said no one in his family was injured. Police have not said whether anyone on the second floor was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Somerville police.

