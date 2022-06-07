NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Nahant Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive woman at the Cary Street Club found a 22-year-old woman and took her to the hospital, police said. The woman was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

