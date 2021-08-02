FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Franklin are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who smashed his way into a jewelry store in the town over the weekend and fled with $10,000 worth of items, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to an alarm at Vallee Jewelers on Main Street just before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday found the front door smashed, significant damage to several display cases inside the store, and jewelry scattered on the floor, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Surveillance video showed the suspect repeatedly striking the front door with a hammer to gain entry to the store before fleeing minutes later.

A K9 team swept the surrounding area but police were not able to track down the suspect.

Initial estimates place the losses in excess of $10,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Franklin police at 508-528-1212.

