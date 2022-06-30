BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying multiple people in relation to a shots-fired incident in Charlestown.
Police said that they responded to the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown Monday, June 13, where they found ballistic evidence and damage to two parked cars as well as an apartment on Polk STREET.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspects identity’s or whereabouts is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
