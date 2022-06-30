BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying multiple people in relation to a shots-fired incident in Charlestown.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown https://t.co/uqP0vwtWKk pic.twitter.com/rv45mokRZy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 30, 2022

Police said that they responded to the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown Monday, June 13, where they found ballistic evidence and damage to two parked cars as well as an apartment on Polk STREET.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects identity’s or whereabouts is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

