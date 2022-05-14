HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hanson Police are investigating reports of a suspicious man approaching children and asking them to enter his van, Hanson officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, a man, believed to be in his late 30s and sporting a buzz cut allegedly asked two children in the area of Whitman Street if they wanted toys. When the children replied “no”, the man allegedly told them to “just get in” his van. The children fled the scene and promptly informed a parent of the incident.

Police say that video from a nearby resident shows a white van, possibly a Ford E-Series cargo van, idling around the area for a few minutes before interacting with the children.

Officers checked the area and sent out a BOLO alert.

Hanson police ask that anyone with information call 781-293-4625.

