Poll: No state disapproves of Donald Trump more than Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Massachusetts disapproves of President Donald Trump more than any other state in America, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

A survey last month found that 62 percent of registered voters in the Bay State disapproved of the president. When Trump first took office in January 2017, he had a disapproval rate of 47 percent.

The state of Vermont checked in just behind Massachusetts with a disapproval rate of 61 percent.

Nearly 80 percent of voters in Washington D.C. disapprove of Trump, according to the survey. Hawaii, California and Washington State round out the top places with the highest disapproval ratings.

The top five states that approve of Trump are West Virginia, Alabama, Wyoming, Mississippi, and Lousiana.

