Public hearing planned in Boston for 13-hospital deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council is planning to hold a public hearing on one of the largest hospital mergers ever proposed in Massachusetts.

The 13-hospital deal would result in the merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center hospitals, The Lahey Health system, along with New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

The hospitals hope to create a health network that can compete with Partners HealthCare, the parent company of Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s hospitals.

Not everyone is on board.

Critics say creating a second hospital behemoth is the wrong direction for the state.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Boston City Hall.

A staff report from the state Department of Public Health has recommended the deal’s approval.

